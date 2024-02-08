Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as fears about regional banks percolated.

Shares of New York Community Bank fell sharply, declining by more than 7%, after analysts at brokerage DA Davidson warned that a flight of deposits remained a major risk, despite the regional bank's recent disclosure of a rise in deposits. Shares of NY Community Bank have fallen, bringing losses for the year to date to 60%.

Intercontinental Exchange said fourth-quarter earnings fell slightly, but topped Wall Street estimates as the Middle East conflict spurred energy trading.

