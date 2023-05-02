Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid fears that a series of bank runs would continue.

Shares of Los Angeles lender PacWest Bancorp, Phoenix bank Western Alliance Bancorp and New York institution Metropolitan Bank Holding all fell by roughly 20% amid concerns that they would suffer a similar fate to First Republic Bank.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seized First Republic last weekend and sold it at auction to JPMorgan Chase, heading off a catastrophic failure due to a run on deposits. "I thought, as we went through earnings season and people could see what deposit levels look like as of March 31, that might give a little bit of confidence," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "But there just seems to be widespread fear of regional banks." The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund plummeted by 6.5% amid concerns about a contagion effect, where depositors could withdraw cash from banks with similar size and clientele to First Republic because of fears they would lose access to deposits in a potential failure.

The Biden administration has sought to draw a line under the banking crisis, but investors and depositors remain concerned about the viability of small- and mid-sized banks, creating a self-fulfilling cycle of fear.

Online consumer-credit services provider LendingTree plummeted after it slashed its estimates for 2023 revenue after home-loan related revenue collapsed by 57% in the first quarter.

Shares of Carl Icahn's investment firm, Icahn Enterprises, tumbled after rival activist Hindenburg Research said it was selling shares of the firm short because they were overvalued based on the exposure provided to Mr. Icahn's investments. The firm compared Mr. Icahn's activist strategy to throwing stones from a glasshouse.

Shares of London-based global lender HSBC rallied after it posted brisk first-quarter profit growth, capitalizing on higher interest rates and the rapid reopening of China.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1742ET