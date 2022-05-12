Log in
Financials Down as S&P 500 Skirts Bear-Market Territory -- Financials Roundup

05/12/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, as traders braced for a bear market in U.S. stocks.

At one stage, the S&P 500 traded more than 19% below its most recent peak, on the cusp of the first bear market for the broad gauge of the U.S. stock market since the pandemic crash in March 2020.

This time around, the bear-market slide has been a slow grind, with more than five months elapsing between the peak and the current level.

Investment and real-estate firm Brookfield Asset Management plans to distribute a 25% interest in its asset-management business to shareholders later this year at about $12 per share, worth an estimated $20 billion. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1725ET

