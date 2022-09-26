Financials Down as Traders Brace for More Volatility -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as traders braced for a full-fledged market crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in bear-market territory for the first time since 2020, reflecting the speed and severity of a market rout that began in mid-August. A sudden spike in Treasury yields has destabilized global markets, with the 10-year yield set to top 4% for the first time since 2008.

"The expected path of interest rates is now higher than we previously assumed, which tilts the distribution of equity market outcomes below our prior forecast," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients, as the brokerage cut its projections for the broad S&P 500.

If investors price in a "hard landing" for the U.S. economy, the S&P 500 could fall another roughly 15% to 3150, the Goldman analysts warned.

Credit Suisse shares initially rose after the troubled Swiss bank said it was well on track to produce a strategy update, due Oct. 27, that could include selling assets and divesting businesses.

