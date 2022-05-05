Financials Down as Traders Digest Fed Policy Move -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as investors digested the Federal Reserve's policy plans, sending after-shocks through global markets.

The largest percentage gains for U.S. stock indexes since the depths of the pandemic was followed by one of the largest selloffs since that time in early 2020.

Volatility is likely to continue, particularly when the Fed gives hints of its next moves, said JJ Kinahan, vice president and chief market strategist at online brokerage tastytrade.

"Maybe yesterday and today confirmed it even more: we can talk about all the other things but they're swinging the club, and, if they come in the room...everything else takes a back seat," said Mr. Kinahan.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 0.152 percentage point to 3.066%, the biggest gain since March and the highest close since late 2018.

Italian bank UniCredit declined by less than other financial stocks after it reported higher-than-expected revenue and confirmed a $1.7 billion buyback tranche despite booking hefty provisions on its Russia business.

Investment firm Apollo Global Management swung to a loss in the March quarter, even as its private-equity portfolio outperformed the market.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1715ET