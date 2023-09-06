Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Chinese property developers and U.S. commercial real-estate lenders.

Block shares fell sharply after analysts at brokerage Seven years after a fake-accounts scandal engulfed the bank, thousands of employees are grappling with how to best catch or prevent problems in everything it does.

Several executives of troubled cryptocurrency exchange Binance have left in recent days, including leaders overseeing its Russian business and its connections to the traditional financial system, as crypto business contend with regulatory pressure.

