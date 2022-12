Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit the highest level since mid-November amid pessimism that inflation had peaked. Continued inflation pressures would force the Federal Reserve to maintain a highly aggressive interest-rate policy.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1721ET