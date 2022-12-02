Advanced search
Financials Down as Traders Reconsider Fed Views -- Financials Roundup

12/02/2022 | 05:25pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as traders reconsidered the likely outlook for Federal Reserve policy in the wake of jobs data.

Hopes that inflation had peaked and interest rates increases were set to slow were undermined by elevated wage growth in the November jobs report.

"Rather than have them come down, they moved in the opposite direction and forcefully," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1724ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.67914 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.23% 1.22858 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.7419 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.05325 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.012284 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 1.21% 235.71 Delayed Quote.45.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.63% 0.64084 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
