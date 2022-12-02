Financials Down as Traders Reconsider Fed Views -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as traders reconsidered the likely outlook for Federal Reserve policy in the wake of jobs data.

Hopes that inflation had peaked and interest rates increases were set to slow were undermined by elevated wage growth in the November jobs report.

"Rather than have them come down, they moved in the opposite direction and forcefully," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1724ET