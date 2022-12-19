Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Down as Treasury Yield Rally Continues -- Financial Roundup

12/19/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as Treasury yields continued to move rapidly higher.

A smooth increase in Treasury yields is generally a positive sign for banks. Violent moves in credit markets can lead to turbulent financial conditions, impairing banks' asset values and reducing credit availability, however.

One money manager said the outlook for economic and financial conditions depends on actions in 2023 by the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government.

"That will depend on what they do once we enter recession...how much fiscal/quantitative easing, if any," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1705ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:55pRunoffs due in most Tunisian districts in election marked by low turnout
RE
05:51pMexican president laments attack on journalist, then bashes media
RE
05:50pU.S. lawmakers set to back Boeing 737 MAX certification extension
RE
05:47pU.N. Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar
RE
05:45pBiden to denounce 'silence of complicity' on anti-Semitism
RE
05:44pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.13% to 97.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pEuro Gains 0.21% to $1.0609 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pSterling Gains 0.03% to $1.2145 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pDollar Gains 0.16% to 136.91 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pFormer New York University finance director charged with $3.4 million fraud
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto..
2Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
3Analyst recommendations: M&S, MGM, Moderna, Warner Music...
4AFR: Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of q..
5Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

HOT NEWS