Financials Down as Treasury Yield Rally Continues -- Financial Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as Treasury yields continued to move rapidly higher.

A smooth increase in Treasury yields is generally a positive sign for banks. Violent moves in credit markets can lead to turbulent financial conditions, impairing banks' asset values and reducing credit availability, however.

One money manager said the outlook for economic and financial conditions depends on actions in 2023 by the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government.

"That will depend on what they do once we enter recession...how much fiscal/quantitative easing, if any," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1705ET