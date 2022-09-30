Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down as Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs - Financials Roundup

09/30/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as Treasury yields held near multiyear highs.

Yields rallied this week because of a growing sense that inflation and interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer than previously anticipated.

"Economists have underestimated the persistence of inflation for over a year," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Securities, in a note to clients. "They have ignored the lessons of the 1970s ... " and the effects of a tight labor market on inflation, the analysts said.

The economic and market shifts have triggered a rebalancing of assets, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

During the week ended Sept. 28, net retail outflows from investment funds, excluding money-market funds, rose to $27.5 billion, from $19.9 billion a week earlier, according to analysts at brokerage Jefferies.

French banking giant Société Générale named investment-banking head Slawomir Krupa as its next chief executive, replacing Frédéric Oudéa. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.50% 30.2 Delayed Quote.-30.16%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 0.93% 218.48 Delayed Quote.35.22%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.44% 20.415 Real-time Quote.-33.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pNorth Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says
RE
05:41pFormer Infinity Q exec settles charges related to alleged fraud
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 6.74% This Quarter to 103.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 6.51% to $0.9802 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 8.29% to $1.1168 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 6.66% to 144.72 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Down as Flight From Risk Continues -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pUtilities Down Sharply on Rotation to Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Down on Inflation Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Down as Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs - Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
2Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
3India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5Sappi accepts offer to sell three European graphic paper mills

HOT NEWS