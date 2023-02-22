Advanced search
Financials Down as Treasury Yields Linger Near Highs -- Financials Roundup

02/22/2023 | 05:33pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as Treasury yields hovered near multiyear highs in the wake of minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting.

One strategist said investors have changed their calculations of Fed policy, which has remained consistent for months. "What has changed is, a month ago, market participants thought the Fed was going to change course and stop sooner, and now reality is setting in," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

Investors have realized "they're going to do exactly what they said they were going to do."

Wells Fargo and Stifel Financial said in filings that regulators are investigating their compliance with record-keeping requirements, as the Securities and Exchange Commission continues probing banks' use of unapproved messaging apps for conducting business.

Coller Capital, which pools investor funds for private markets, is launching a new unit aimed at signing up wealthy individuals. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.84% 0.68038 Delayed Quote.1.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.57% 1.20375 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.73751 Delayed Quote.0.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.44% 1.06035 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.0.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.6216 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP. -0.35% 66.42 Delayed Quote.14.19%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.50% 46.01 Delayed Quote.15.02%
HOT NEWS