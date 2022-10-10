Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Financials Down as U.K. Pension Fund Crisis Resurfaces -- Financials Roundup

10/10/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as a U.K. pension-fund crisis returned.

The Bank of England said it would increase the daily amounts it was willing to buy in long-dated bonds before ending the program, designed to fend off a cash crunch at the pension funds, as scheduled on Friday.

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng moved up a budget presentation to Oct. 31 from Nov. 23. Yields on 30-year gilts, as British bonds are known, rose to 4.64%, from 4.39% on Friday, amid concerns that the pension funds were running out of time to take advantage of the central bank's market support. The October rout in U.K. bonds has spread to risky markets worldwide.

"When risk-free AA U.K. bonds collapse like that, it's similar to 2008 -- when the apparently AA and AAA safe mortgages started declining," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund. "It's different when it's just equity and high-yield declines ... when risk free collapses, you know it's rapidly becoming systemic." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1717ET

HOT NEWS