Financials Down as Volatility Rattles Global Markets -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as volatility continued to rattle global markets.

The broad S&P 500 approached bear-market territory, trading about 18% below its 2021 peak. "We are down five weeks in a row," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

"I think right now we are entering the panic phase of this ... leg of the bear."

The implications of data like the consumer-price inflation report for Federal Reserve policy are rattling nerves, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group. "The market is extremely focused on exactly how restrictive Fed policy will be," he said.

05-11-22 1738ET