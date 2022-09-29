Advanced search
Financials Down, but Not by Much, as Treasury Yields Rise -- Financials Roundup

09/29/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the recent spike in interest rates was viewed as a mixed blessing for the sector.

Typically, banks benefit from higher benchmark Treasury yields, but the pace of the gains this time around has generated concerns about slowing loan volumes.

"You're seeing these incredible rates, yet the banks are not reacting to it," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, the parent company of options firm tastytrade.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed to 6.7%, according to a survey of lenders released by Freddie Mac -- the highest level since 2007.

After a relatively orderly downdraft for the year to date, Thursday's stock-market volatility had some of the hallmarks of panic selling, said Mr. Kinahan. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1734ET

HOT NEWS