Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly amid concerns about losses on bond portfolios.

Bank of America was sitting on $105.8 billion of losses on a $614 billion portfolio of mostly agency mortgage securities at the end of the second quarter, and those losses may have been exacerbated by rate movements during the third quarter, Barron's reported.

Banks are also still feeling the fallout from the failure of major lenders such as Silicon Valley Bank. Total deposits across U.S. banks fell 4.8%, or $872 billion, to $17.27 trillion as of June 30, according to S&P Global.

JPMorgan Chase promoted 17-year insider Jay Horine to lead the financial giant's major investment-banking business, taking over from Fernando Rivas, while establishing a new digitally-focused unit within the investment bank.

