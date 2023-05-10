Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped as cooler inflation data failed to quell concerns about a potential U.S. default and the stability of regional banks.

"It's the old 'two steps forward one step back' market right now," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"Obviously the big headline is the debt ceiling," said Mr. Pursche. "While we've all seen this movie before, it does feel like both sides are more willing to play with fire than ever before."

Shares of Los Angeles lender PacWest Bancorp fell slightly after another volatile session.

Shares of investment firm Icahn Enterprise Partners tumbled after a report that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the firm's disclosures.

Billionaire Carl Icahn's publicly traded affiliate wrote down the value of assets under pressure from short-selling rival Hindenburg Research, whose tactics Mr. Icahn excoriated in a press release.

Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank Group is in talks to sell U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment Group to Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund Mubadala Investment for more than $2 billion.

