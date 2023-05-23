Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid fears about a potential default.

It's unclear what effect a complete collapse of debt-limit negotiations would have on financial markets, but it would surely cause some chaos. "Sentiment, positioning and cash levels suggest underexposed investors who are braced for Armageddon," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

"If their greatest fears do not materialize or get pushed deeper into the future, this would increase the risk for catch-up rally phase (aka FOMO rally)."

Shares of Beverly Hills lender PacWest Bancorp continued their recent recovery, amid hopes that a sale of construction loans would provide it a capital cushion after a drop in its deposits.

First Citizens Bancshares sued British bank HSBC after a mass defection of former Silicon Valley Bank bankers shortly after First Citizens acquired the distressed Northern California lender.

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to invest more than $200 million to purchase credits from several companies in the carbon removal industry, company officials said. The money and JPMorgan's endorsement are a boost to businesses that have removed only small amounts of carbon so far.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-23 1740ET