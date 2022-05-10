Financials Down on Fears About Market Conditions -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as plunging stock and bond markets spurred fears about financial stability.

The U.S. stock market saw more erratic swings, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading in a roughly 800-point range.

"From afar, U.S. and Global Equities are fighting three battles simultaneously - slowing growth, higher costs and rising interest rates," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a research note.

A fourth risk, the tightening of financial conditions, could be the biggest of all, the Jefferies analysts warned. "The interactions between the dollar, credit spreads, interbank funding and hedging costs are just as important especially after a period of insatiable risk appetite," the Jefferies strategists wrote.

SoFi Technologies shares fell sharply after Bloomberg released early the financial technology company's earnings, which weren't supposed to arrive until after the close of trading.

