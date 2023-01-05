Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Down on Fed Fears -- Financials Roundup

01/05/2023 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as volatility returned to stock and bond markets.

Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar gained ground in the wake of strong jobs data, reflecting expectations for a hawkish response to the data from the Federal Reserve.

Policy-sensitive two-year Treasury rates hit a five-week high in the wake of the strong ADP survey.

Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard was among officials who warned Thursday that more rate increases would be necessary to contain inflation.

For 2023, "we see peak inflation but persistence in pricing pressures, a steadfast Fed, elevated market interest rates, a mild recession, flat earnings, and a retest of the October equity market lows before investors price in recovery during the second half of the year," said John Lynch, chief investment officer at financial advisory Comerica Wealth Management.

Citadel Securities finished 2022 with $54.5 billion in assets under management and generated $28 billion in revenue for the year as Kenneth Griffin's hedge-fund and electronic-trading businesses thrived in volatile markets.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, alleging the co-founder of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network defrauded investors out of billions of dollars of digital currency.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.00% 0.6759 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.19% 1.19094 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.61% 0.73694 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
CELSIUS NETWORK (CEL/USD) 9.26% 0.519 End-of-day quote.9.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.77% 1.05246 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012101 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.92% 0.62267 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED -0.55% 5.45 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
Latest news "Economy"
05:47pU.S. authorities probe FTX engineer Singh -Bloomberg News
RE
05:41pWho is Alex Mashinsky, the man behind the alleged Celsius crypto fraud?
RE
05:40pMexico nominates Omar Mejia Castelazo for central bank board
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.69% to 97.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.78% to $1.0523 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1911 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.58% to 133.40 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Gained 0.62% to $0.072 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 0.07% to $1251.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Gained 0.15% to $16845.63 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies
5Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe

HOT NEWS