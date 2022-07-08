Financials Down on Implications of Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped on the mixed implications of strong jobs data.

"We're in this phase of 'is good news bad news?'" said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"Because what the market is looking for is any signal from the data releases that the (Federal Reserve's) aggressive campaign rhetoric and also rate hikes is taking hold."

Two former precious-metals traders at JPMorgan Chase and a co-worker who handled hedge-fund clients face trial starting Friday in the climax of a seven-year Justice Department campaign to punish alleged market manipulation.

Hong Kong's equity capital markets are perking up, after a punishing first half for what has long been one of the world's largest venues for stock issuance.

Better guardrails are needed for cryptocurrencies to protect small investors and to dampen any risks that might emerge as the industry grows, Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard said. Bitcoin saw its largest weekly gain in months as the rout in digital currencies paused.

