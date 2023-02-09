Financials Down on Jobs Concerns -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions declined after a reported up-tick in jobless claims.

Corporate layoff disclosures from a range of companies are stoking concerns that the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle will cause widespread job losses. "It continues, and it's gone beyond the tech sector," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, the parent company of options firm tastytrade.

"When you hear about Walt Disney with 7,000 jobs (cut), that's no joke."

Cryptocurrency prices tumbled after Coinbase Global warned clients that the Securities and Exchange Commission would crack down on an activity known as staking, which is a popular way to generate a yield from crypto holdings.

S&P Global shares were flat after the credit-ratings and research firm posted fourth-quarter earnings ahead of expectations despite a plunge in bond issuance.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

