Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Down on Jobs Concerns -- Financials Roundup

02/09/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions declined after a reported up-tick in jobless claims.

Corporate layoff disclosures from a range of companies are stoking concerns that the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle will cause widespread job losses. "It continues, and it's gone beyond the tech sector," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, the parent company of options firm tastytrade.

"When you hear about Walt Disney with 7,000 jobs (cut), that's no joke."

Cryptocurrency prices tumbled after Coinbase Global warned clients that the Securities and Exchange Commission would crack down on an activity known as staking, which is a popular way to generate a yield from crypto holdings.

S&P Global shares were flat after the credit-ratings and research firm posted fourth-quarter earnings ahead of expectations despite a plunge in bond issuance. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -14.13% 59.63 Delayed Quote.96.21%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.27% 110.36 Delayed Quote.28.49%
Latest news "Economy"
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 96.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.0743 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.40% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.08% to 131.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 8.72% to $0.082 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pU.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
RE
05:31pEthereum Lost 6.76% to $1541.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 4.87% to $21841.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
4British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
5Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..

HOT NEWS