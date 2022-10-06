Financials Down on Jobs, Rates Trepidation -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply amid trepidation about jobs report and interest rates.

The Federal Reserve will need to keep rates at restrictive levels "until we are confident that inflation is firmly on the path toward our 2% goal," said Fed governor Lisa Cook in remarks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Credit Suisse shares rose after reports the Swiss bank was considering raising capital as part of a spinoff of its investment bank as a boutique operation.

