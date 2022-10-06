Advanced search
Financials Down on Jobs, Rates Trepidation -- Financials Roundup

10/06/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply amid trepidation about jobs report and interest rates.

The Federal Reserve will need to keep rates at restrictive levels "until we are confident that inflation is firmly on the path toward our 2% goal," said Fed governor Lisa Cook in remarks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Credit Suisse shares rose after reports the Swiss bank was considering raising capital as part of a spinoff of its investment bank as a boutique operation.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.46% 0.64171 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.64% 1.11691 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.05% 0.7272 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.60% 4.217 Delayed Quote.-53.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.16% 0.9797 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.84% 0.012147 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.92% 0.56649 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
