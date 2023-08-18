Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped amid fears that global market volatility would continue.

Stocks have tumbled in recent weeks as heated economic and inflation data has generated bets on interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury is trading at its highest level since 2006. The broad S&P 500 has retreat by about 5% for August so far, while the Nasdaq Composite is down by more than 7%.

Strategists say both yields and stocks are at a turning point. Treasury yields could have more "upside" and any subsequent increases would be viewed as a more negative development for equity markets, said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

One reason that credit markets have been more stable than equity markets recently is that they are less exposed to the fallout from China's economic and financial struggles, said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

