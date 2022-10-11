Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Down on Pension Fund Fears -- Financials Roundup

10/11/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid fears a pension-fund crisis could spread from the U.K.

The Bank of England once again expanded its support to pension funds driven into distress by the ongoing surge in Gilt bond yields.

U.S. stocks and the British pound sterling gave back gains mid session when Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey warned that the relief program would end on Friday. The British pension funds have been forced to sell U.S. high-yield collateralized loan obligations to meet recent margin calls, allowing some of the volatility to spill into the U.S. debt instruments.

One money manager said the risk of contagion and a full-fledged financial crisis in the U.S. was minimal. "The banks have been really overcapitalized ... they took some pretty strong medicine back in '08, '09." said Eric Marshall, president of mutual fund firm Hodges Capital.

Credit Suisse fell after analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs said the Swiss bank may have to raise capital as a buffer, given the shaky market confidence in the firm. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1720ET

