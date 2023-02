Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates and economic growth.

Exchange operator CME Group rallied after volatile markets drove increased trading volumes in the fourth quarter, pushing net income higher. Rivals Intercontinental Exchange and CBOE Global Markets were flat, rising in sympathy.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1728ET