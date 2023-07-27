Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after regulators unveiled a plan to increase reserve requirements for big banks.

The new rules, designed to ensure that banks have capital buffers in case risk-bearing activities backfire, may have an outsize effect on companies such as American Express and Morgan Stanley that rely on types of fee income targeted by the new rules, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped its longest winning streak since 1987.

