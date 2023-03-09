Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after bond losses at a mid-sized, tech-focused bank rippled through the sector.

Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB tumbled after it warned of $1.8 billion in losses from bond security sales, cut its 2023 growth projections, and scheduled a $2.25 billion equity offering. Fears that similar losses were lurking on big banks' balance sheets triggered major slides in shares of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and others.

Bank of America incurred one of its biggest stock losses in recent years.

One strategist said investors were finally convinced that Federal Chairman Jerome Powell is intent on raising interest rates further. "It feels like a hangover from Powell yesterday," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, owner of brokerage firm tastytrade. "The world liked to tell Powell what he was doing, and he didn't really accept it. People were pricing in the fact that money would be available more quickly ... but the fact is that the Fed is still slowing the money pace down."

Silvergate Capital, a cryptocurrency-focused lender, continued to lose ground on the stock market amid fears it would be dragged under by its exposure to the collapse of exchange FTX.

Credit Suisse Group shares tumbled after the troubled Swiss bank delayed its annual report to address a request from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on how the bank recorded its cash flows in the past.

JPMorgan Chase sued former executive Jes Staley over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, seeking to shift liability in a lawsuit against the bank.

