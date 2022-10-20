Financials Down on Treasury Yield Concerns -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as traders braced for more aftershocks from rapidly rising interest rates.

British gilt bonds stabilized after Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned.

U.S. Treasury yields closed at new multi year highs. "U.S. Treasury liquidity deteriorated amidst weak demand & investor risk aversion; the U.S. Treasury market is fragile & vulnerable to shock," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Investment firm Blackstone posted a drop in third-quarter earnings as the value of its private-equity portfolio declined.

