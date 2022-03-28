Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down with Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

03/28/2022 | 10:46pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell alongside Treasury yields.

Markets are oscillating as traders attempt to grasp the risk of inflation putting an end to the economic recovery, as happened during the 1970s "stagflation" era.

"It's been a bumpy start to the trading week as bond yields remain elevated as inflation fears continue to chip away whatever solid footing remains for the U.S. economy," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

There could be further volatility ahead as U.S. households have allocated the largest proportion of their net worth to equities since the Dotcom era, according to one brokerage. "Household demand for equities is typically weakest when GDP slows, inflation accelerates, or interest rates rise," conditions that now prevail, said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

In one sign that bond investors are positioning themselves for a bout of "stagflation," portions of the yield curve, a line plotting the difference between rates across maturities, continued to invert, with the yield on the 5-year note at 2.522% and the 3-year at 2.532%, surpassing the 10-year rate.

British bank Barclays said it is buying back a slug of structured notes at a loss of about $591 million, after selling more of the complex financial products than regulators had authorized. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 1745ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -4.08% 160.48 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
ERA CO., LTD. -0.40% 4.96 End-of-day quote.-9.49%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.65% 335.3 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:50pBiden budget calls for $100 million for New York City tunnel project
RE
05:47pU.S. Capitol riot defendant in talks to settle case - filing
RE
05:46pFinancials Down with Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:44pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.46% to 91.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pEuro Gains 0.05% to $1.0988 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pSterling Lost 0.68% to $1.3092 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pDollar Gains 1.52% to 123.91 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pNo progress made in talks between union, Chevron to end California refinery strike -official
RE
05:40pConsumer Cos Rally as Oil Slide Eases Inflation Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal -..
2S&P 500 climbs for third straight day as Tesla leads
3Barclays Expects $593 Million Hit From Overselling Securities in US
4In Istanbul and Dubai, Russians pile into property to shelter from sanc..
5Analyst recommendations: Beyond Meat, Citigroup, Intel, Roblox, Unileve..

HOT NEWS