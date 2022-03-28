Financials Down with Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell alongside Treasury yields.

Markets are oscillating as traders attempt to grasp the risk of inflation putting an end to the economic recovery, as happened during the 1970s "stagflation" era.

"It's been a bumpy start to the trading week as bond yields remain elevated as inflation fears continue to chip away whatever solid footing remains for the U.S. economy," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

There could be further volatility ahead as U.S. households have allocated the largest proportion of their net worth to equities since the Dotcom era, according to one brokerage. "Household demand for equities is typically weakest when GDP slows, inflation accelerates, or interest rates rise," conditions that now prevail, said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

In one sign that bond investors are positioning themselves for a bout of "stagflation," portions of the yield curve, a line plotting the difference between rates across maturities, continued to invert, with the yield on the 5-year note at 2.522% and the 3-year at 2.532%, surpassing the 10-year rate.

British bank Barclays said it is buying back a slug of structured notes at a loss of about $591 million, after selling more of the complex financial products than regulators had authorized.

