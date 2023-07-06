Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after a spike in Treasury yields.

The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to its highest level since March after surprisingly strong private jobs survey.

Fidelity National Information Services has agreed to sell a majority stake in its Worldpay Merchant Solutions segment to private-equity funds managed by GTCR for nearly $12 billion, valuing the financial-technology concern at about $18.5 billion, less than half the $43 billion valuation it acquired Worldpay for in 2019.

"The VIX right is around its all-time low," said Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist at brokerage Capitol Securities.

"The VIX says we have a lot of complacency in the market," Engelke added.

Silicon Valley Bank's former parent company won court approval to sell its investment-banking business for about $100 million.

Lazard fired a top restructuring banker after he was said to have acted inappropriately toward employees of the investment bank at a party he hosted over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-23 1714ET