Financials Edges Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as Treasury yields retreated in the wake of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech from Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

One key passage for those concerned that the tapering plan was the first step towards normalizing interest rates was highlighted by economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research: "The timing and pace of the coming reduction in asset purchases will not be intended to carry a direct signal regarding the timing of interest rate liftoff, for which we have articulated a different and substantially more stringent test."

Still, continued rock-bottom interest rates are likely to weigh on the profitability for banks.

