Financials Fall Ahead Of Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as investors hedged their bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday.

Credit-card processors Visa and Mastercard are postponing planned credit-card fee increases that were set to kick in this year after the plans drew criticism from lawmakers.

Fallout from the insolvency of commercial lender Greensill Capital continued to pile up as German towns looked set to lose money on deposits made with the firm's banking unit.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse, Greensill's key financier partner, looked set to book charges related to Greensill's troubles.

03-16-21