Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid calls for tighter regulations on mid-sized banks.

The SPDR S&P Regional Bank index fell sharply after the White House recommended new rules from the Federal Reserve and other banking regulators that would apply to banks with $100 billion to $250 billion in assets.

Separately, the Fed and the Treasury Department fined Wells Fargo & Co. $97.8 million for violating U.S. sanctions in dealings with foreign banks.

The average Wall Street bonus fell 26% to $176,000 last year, the biggest percentage drop since the financial crisis.

