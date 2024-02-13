Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply amid fears about rising inflation.

New York Community Bank shares slid amid fears that the lender, which has run into trouble because of its acquisition of assets from failed rival Signature Bank, could face a similar fate.

NY Community Bank is the largest lender on rent-stabilized apartments in New York City, and is struggling because of changes to rent laws.

About $18 billion of its loans are backed by the city's rent-stabilized units, representing more than 20% of its total loan book.

