Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates and financial regulation.

Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Co., said U.S. regulators may lower the threshold for Basel III capital requirements to institutions with $100 billion in assets, down from $250 billion.

California Public Employees' Retirement System ratcheted up its scrutiny of private-equity manager Blackstone in the wake of a child labor scandal at a company the firm owns.

