Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped amid hints in economic data of a slowdown in economic activity.

Jobless claims hit a multimonth high, while import prices and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index hit multimonth lows.

Home sales fell 1.7% from a month earlier in May, according to real-estate web site Redfin.

06-14-24 1729ET