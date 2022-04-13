Log in
News: Latest News
Financials Flat After Disappointing JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup

04/13/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after a weak earnings report from the largest U.S. bank by assets.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase fell after it posted first-quarter earnings short of some investors' targets, and warned that it was setting aside $900 million as a safeguard against the danger of economic turmoil that Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said has arisen from the "powerful forces" of rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Revenue plunged at JPMorgan's investment banking businesses as initial-public offering activity slowed down, and it took a $120 million loss on nickel trading after the Russian invasion triggered a trading calamity in that market.

"There were a lot of chinks in the armor for JPMorgan," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group. "The outlook for them is still fairly upbeat. It's just they didn't really provide a strong start for the banks."

In a good sign for commercial lenders like Wells Fargo, JPMorgan said credit-card spending grew 29%, and indicated that demand should remain strong.

BlackRock shares rose after the world's largest money manager by assets under management reported higher quarterly profit even as market volatility caused assets to shrink slightly.

Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said recent data support the case for 50-basis-point rate increases from the central bank. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1716ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.15% 715.74 Delayed Quote.-21.71%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -3.22% 127.3 Delayed Quote.-16.01%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.25% 48.54 Delayed Quote.0.92%
