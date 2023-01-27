Financials Flat After PCE Data -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions were flat after weak consumer-price data quelled concerns about the potential for stagflation in the U.S.

Goldman Sachs Group Chief Executive David Solomon took a nearly 30% pay cut in 2022.

American Express shares rallied despite a retreat in quarterly earnings, as the credit-card provider boosted its dividend. AmEx executives said travel spending trends remain very strong.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

