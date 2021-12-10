Log in
Financials Flat As Inflation Pressures Offset Growth Worries -- Financials Roundup

12/10/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat as inflation pressures were offset by economic-growth worries.

The biggest jump in consumer prices since 1982 could pressure the Federal Reserve to accelerate bond-purchase tapering, analysts said. Financials typically gain when Fed policy is growing tighter.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reimposed some public-health restrictions in England this week in an effort to stem the spread of the Omicron variant, spurring fears that the U.S. and other developed nations would have to follow suit.

Analysts at brokerage JPMorgan now expects the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than previously anticipated.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1749ET

