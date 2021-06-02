Financials Flat On Treasury Yield View -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

The financial sector has been one of the leading industry groups during the first five months of the year, as Treasury yields marched steadily higher. Investors are now getting concerned that the stock market in general, and the sector in particular, are due for a pause.

"After a nearly 90% rally off the lows, stocks could be ripe for a pullback, especially during the historically weak month of June," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. "But with the improving economy, coupled with historic fiscal and monetary stimulus, we expect any weakness to be short-lived."

Online bank Ally Bank, a unit of Ally Financial, eliminated overdraft fees on all accounts.

