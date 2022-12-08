Financials Flat as Treasury Yields Rise -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions were flat as Treasury yields rose.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rebounded from a recent slide to test the psychologically significant 3.5% level.
The collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has triggered calls for legislation on regulating the sector.
Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group said it completed its latest rights offering, raising $2.4 billion in additional capital, and said it has implemented most of the cost cuts it planned for 2023.
