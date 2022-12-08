Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Financials Flat as Treasury Yields Rise -- Financials Roundup

12/08/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions were flat as Treasury yields rose.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rebounded from a recent slide to test the psychologically significant 3.5% level.

The collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has triggered calls for legislation on regulating the sector.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group said it completed its latest rights offering, raising $2.4 billion in additional capital, and said it has implemented most of the cost cuts it planned for 2023. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1735ET

