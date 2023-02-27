Financials Flat as Treasury Yields Slip -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat as Treasury yields slipped from recent highs.

Berkshire Hathaway shares were flat after Warren Buffett's conglomerate posted a sharp drop in fourth-quarter earnings, as a broad market rout weighed on its investment portfolio.

Toronto-Dominion Bank agreed to pay $1.2 billion to settle claims stemming from the Canadian bank's links to the Ponzi scheme perpetrated by convicted fraudster R. Allen Stanford.

Global bank Citigroup now expects its planned exit from Russia to cost it about $190 million.

