Financials Flat on Fed Policy Concerns -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat amid concerns about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy and global markets.

One strategist said financial conditions, which include credit spreads and stock-market values, will have to worse to fulfill their role as the "transmission mechanism" for the Fed's fight against inflation to gain purchase.

Market and bank data "have underscored that financial conditions remain soft and loose and have been for many months," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "These loose financial conditions do not help the Fed's cause."

Some investors consider the recent rally, driven in part by meme stocks such as GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond an unsustainable "'dash for trash,'" perpetuated by the loose financial conditions, said Ms Krosby. "Has that been the secret sauce that underlies the meme stocks?"

