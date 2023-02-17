Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Flat on Fed Policy Concerns -- Financials Roundup

02/17/2023 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat amid concerns about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy and global markets.

One strategist said financial conditions, which include credit spreads and stock-market values, will have to worse to fulfill their role as the "transmission mechanism" for the Fed's fight against inflation to gain purchase.

Market and bank data "have underscored that financial conditions remain soft and loose and have been for many months," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "These loose financial conditions do not help the Fed's cause."

Some investors consider the recent rally, driven in part by meme stocks such as GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond an unsustainable "'dash for trash,'" perpetuated by the loose financial conditions, said Ms Krosby. "Has that been the secret sauce that underlies the meme stocks?"


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.22% 0.6877 Delayed Quote.1.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.55% 1.20395 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.7416 Delayed Quote.1.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.27% 1.0694 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
GAMESTOP CORP. 1.81% 21.99 Delayed Quote.18.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012088 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.6244 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
Latest news "Economy"
05:41pDiscover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 2.06% to 134.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0696 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.53% This Week to 96.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pCIBC to pay $770 mln to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.75% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 0.79% to $1695.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 0.29% to $24592.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pU.S. environment agency affirms legal limits to mercury from power plants
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Transcript : Lenovo Group Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
5Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Epam Systems, HubSpot, Para..

HOT NEWS