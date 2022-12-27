Financials Flat on Global Market Doubts -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global markets.

Treasury yields rose slightly. A spike in bond yields has caused damaging ripple effects in markets worldwide. The worst economic damage from tightening financial conditions as a result of Federal Reserve rate hikes may already be done, said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, arguing that a Fed-induced recession in 2023 remains unlikely.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Friday recused herself from overseeing Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud case, in an effort to avoid any potential conflict of interest arising from work by her husband's law firm.

