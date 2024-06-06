Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat amid doubts about the sustainability of the global market rally.

Asset managers such as BlackRock retreated.

The U.S. stock market has rewarded momentum bets this year and the charts show no signs of the momentum breaking, according to technical analysis by brokerage Redburn Atlantic. Typically, a positive first five months of the year is followed by further gains, according to Redburn's review of the charts.

The S&P 500 rose by the largest increment for any May in 15 years, said Ryan Detrick, market strategist the Carson Group, and strong Mays have historically boded well for the balance of the year.

