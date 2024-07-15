Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after strong earnings from two Wall Street giants.

Goldman Sachs Group rose to all-time highs after the Wall Street bank boosted its dividend following robust second-quarter earnings growth.

Dealmaking, wealth management and fixed-income trading all grew by more than analysts had anticipated.

BlackRock, the largest money manager by assets under management, reported second-quarter profit that rose 11% from a year earlier. Coinbase Technology shares rose as investors piled into cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have become a favorite investment for some traders following political shocks, such as the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., at the weekend.

