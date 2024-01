Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose slightly as traders bet the sector would benefit from elevated Treasury yields.

Bank stocks are also drawing investors ahead of earnings season, when the correction in mortgage rates may be revealed to have increased loan volumes, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

01-05-24 1740ET