Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as Treasury yields remained elevated.

Coinbase Global shares rose even after the cryptocurrency exchange disclosed user issues due to the volume of demand. The price of bitcoin surged 7% to top $60,000.

Chief Executive Brian Armstrong cited a "surge" in traffic for glitches that included customer accounts randomly showing a zero balance.

Financial-tech concern Stripe, the brainchild of the Irish Collison brothers, is allowing its employees to cash out more stock as the fintech giant continues to put off an initial public offering.

The Mortgage Bankers Association market index fell 5.6% to 171.5 for the week ending February 23 from a week earlier, as the average 30-year mortgage rate remained above 7%.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-24 1724ET