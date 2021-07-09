Log in
Financials Gain As Treasury Yields Rebound -- Financials Roundup

07/09/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions surged as Treasury yields rebounded.

One brokerage said special-purpose acquisition companies were still a major force in deal markets, even as formation of new SPACs slows.

"SPAC issuance declined sharply in the second quarter following record issuance in the first quarter," said strategists at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients.

"The SPAC market cooled down on multiple fronts with issuance down sharply, returns moderating, premiums declining, markedly lower announcement pops, and increased regulatory scrutiny."

The number of active SPACs remains at a record high, and the vast majority -- representing $128 billion in capital -- have yet to close the deals for which they were launched, according to Barclays.

Klarna Bank, one of Europe's most valuable financial startups, struck a deal to buy e-commerce technology firm Hero Towers, a move expanding its foothold in online shopping.

A rally in corporate debt rated below investment grade has pushed yields to record lows around 4.54%, according to ICE Bank of America data, while consumer prices rose 5% in May compared with a year earlier, the first time junk bonds have yielded below the rate of inflation.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 1719ET

