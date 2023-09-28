Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid hopes a scare about Chinese real-estate firms was close to an end.

Chinese authorities believe Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan may have committed crimes and have subjected him to "mandatory measures" while they investigate, the crumbling property giant said. The investigation could mark the end of an apartment-block empire that helped to define an era of overbuilding and property speculation in China.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 0.778 percentage point to 4.596% in the third quarter, its largest quarterly gain in a year.

